Coronavirus: 1,454 persons under observation in Haryana, so far none positive

There are 1,454 persons under observation in Haryana out of which 1,432 persons with travel history to affected countries are asymptomatic. Releasing a bulletin on the novel coronavirus (2019-nCov) update in the state (till March 10, 2020), Haryana’s health department today stated 22 passengers with travel history from affected countries in various districts such as Ambala, Faridabad, Gurugram, Hisar, Kaithal, Karnal, Panchkula, Rohtak and Sirsa were admitted out of which 19 passengers have been discharged from hospitals as their result is negative for coronavirus. However they are yet under surveillance at home, as per protocol. One passenger each from district Gurugram, Karnal and Sirsa is yet to be admitted.

Till date, 42 samples have been sent, out of which 36 found negative for nCov and result of six is awaited.

Giving more details about the number of 1,454 passengers with travel history from China who are under observation, the health department stated that 118 in Ambala, 34 in Bhiwani, 1 in Charkhi Dadri, 35 in Faridabad, 13 in Fatehabad, 640 in Gurugram, 43 in Hisar, 4 in Jhajjar, 31 in Jind, 36 in Kaithal, 123 in Karnal, 120 in Kurukshetra, 9 in Nuh, 26 in Narnaul, 26 in Panchkula, 6 in Palwal, 46 in Panipat, 25 in Rewari, 25 in Rohtak, 48 in Sirsa, 5 in Sonipat, 66 in Yamunanagar are yet under observation.

Detailing its preparedness to tackle coronavirus, the health department stated, “Haryana has strengthened the surveillance and control measures against the disease. State Helpline no. 8558893911 is functional and Helpline No. 108 is also functional in all the districts. Self-declaration forms, for the passengers with travel history from China are available at Haryana health department website haryanahealth.nic.in. These declaration forms are being made available at Common Service Centres in the State.”

It added, “279 isolation wards in government and private health facilities with capacity of 1206 beds have been identified to deal with any contingency. PGIMS, Rohtak has been designated as Tertiary Care centre for treatment of critical passengers.”

“Those who have travelled recently from the corona affected countries should inform at National/ State/ District helpline number and remain under strict home isolation for 28 days from the date of arrival in India, irrespective of whether they are symptomatic or asymptomatic,” Haryana health department stated in the bulletin.

