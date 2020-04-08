Coronavirus: 1 death, 69 fresh cases in Tamil Nadu

A health bulletin said 1,864 people are in the state’s COVID-19 isolation wards and 91,851 people in home quarantine across the state. (File Photo/Representational) A health bulletin said 1,864 people are in the state’s COVID-19 isolation wards and 91,851 people in home quarantine across the state. (File Photo/Representational)

Sixty-nine fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 690. The state also reported the death of a 63-year-old woman in Chennai, taking its COVID-19 toll to seven.

The state health department told the media that 63 of these cases are related to a “single source event”, apparently referring to cases linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi.

The six other cases include three from a family which came into contact with a person who had an inter-state travel history.

Observing that the Chennai woman died hours after her admission to a government hospital with respiratory issues, state Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said an expert committee has been formed to look into such cases.

The state has tested a total of 5,305 samples so far and results of 201 samples are awaited.

A health bulletin said 1,864 people are in the state’s COVID-19 isolation wards and 91,851 people in home quarantine across the state.

