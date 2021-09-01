1.25 cr jabs on last day, August sees 18.1 crore doses

The country on Tuesday administered 1.25 crore doses of vaccines against Covid-19, according to provisional data, setting the highest single-day tally since the vaccination drive began on January 16 this year. With this, India ended August by administering a record 18.12 crore doses, up from 13.45 crore in July.

India’s cumulative vaccination has now crossed 65 crore doses, as per official data. On Tuesday, India also crossed another mark — cumulative 50 crore first-dose coverage.

In August, daily average vaccination was 58.46 lakh — the first time that the daily average was more than 50 lakh. In April, the average daily vaccination was 29.96 lakh, which dropped to 19.69 lakh in May due to a supply shortage. As manufacturers began ramping up production, June and July saw, respectively, 39.89 lakh and 43.41 average daily jabs.

This month, Uttar Pradesh administered the highest number of doses — 2.46 crore. Seven other large states administered more than 1 crore doses each in August: Maharashtra (1.43 crore); Madhya Pradesh (1.42 crore); Bihar (1.30 crore); Gujarat (1.26 crore); Rajasthan (1.19 crore); Karnataka (1.17 crore); and West Bengal (1.12 crore doses).

States reporting more than 50 lakh vaccine doses this month are Tamil Nadu (93 lakh), Kerala (87.18 lakh), Andhra Pradesh (86.46 lakh), and Odisha (56 lakh).

On Tuesday morning, according to Health Ministry data, the states had a record 5.42 crore unutilised vaccine doses due to an increase in supply.