Monday, Jan 02, 2023

Karnataka’s rules for international fliers may spark confusion: experts

A Different set of travel guidelines from the union health ministry and the Karnataka government on passengers from six countries — China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, South Korea and Thailand — is likely to lead to confusion among international travellers, say experts.

The Health Ministry’s guidelines, which came into effect from Sunday (January 1), clearly state the passengers from the six countries need to upload a negative RT-PCR report, conducted 72 hours prior to travel, on the government’s Air Suvidha portal. “This will also apply to transiting passengers through the (six) countries… irrespective of their originating country,” said a letter by additional secretary from the health ministry, Lav Agarwal, on Monday. The health ministry guidelines also specify random sampling of 2% of all international travellers, including those from the six countries.

The directions issued by the Karnataka government on December 31, two days after the guidelines from the Centre, say asymptomatic passengers from the six countries should “strictly remain in home quarantine for the next seven days”. Symptomatic passengers from the six countries will be isolated at designated government or private medical facilities and samples will be collected for RT-PCR test and genome sequencing, as per the Karnataka guidelines.

Harsh Mahajan, the chairperson of the health committee of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry, said, “Guidelines for international travellers should be uniform across the country otherwise it will be confusing for international travellers. Yes, Bengaluru has a high footfall of international travellers, but it is not any different from metros like Delhi and Mumbai. Besides following such guidelines would be difficult for those travelling for short duration for business etc. The states should stick to the guidelines issued by the Centre.”

He added, “It is good to be aware of what is going on, but such guidelines may create unnecessary panic.”

First published on: 03-01-2023 at 02:12 IST
close