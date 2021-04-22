Goa: Night curfew, restaurants and casinos at half capacity

Attendance at weddings will be limited to a maximum of 50 people and not more than 20 people would be allowed for last rites.

A day after registering 26 Covid-19 deaths, its highest single-day figure, the Goa government Wednesday announced several restrictions including a night curfew till April 30.

Besides the 10 pm-6 am curfew, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said tourist attractions such as a restaurants and casinos will run at 50 per cent capacity. Even past 10 pm, these establishments are allowed to run as long as their patrons stay on the premises and do not crowd on the road or in public spaces.

Attendance at weddings will be limited to a maximum of 50 people and not more than 20 people would be allowed for last rites.

On Wednesday, Goa, India’s smallest state and a popular tourist destination, had 9,300 active cases of which 1,502 cases were new. Seventeen deaths were reported on Wednesday, including that of a 27-year-old man with comorbidities.

Citing a “sudden spike of Covid-19 in the state”, Sawant said no gathering will be allowed from 10 pm to 6 am. He clarified that vehicles transporting essential items, groceries, milk and other such items will be allowed to ply in the night, along with emergency medical services. Sawant asked the people to stay at home and not step out needlessly.

Sawant clarified that shops, malls, chemists, establishments will remain open every day and there was no need for panic buying or stocking groceries.

Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed except for offline examinations of college students.