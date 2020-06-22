Corona or China, Congress has always done politics: JP Nadda

The virus and the disease have made everyone vulnerable across the world, of all faiths, no one should issue any statements or remarks that are provocative,” said a senior leader who participated in the meeting. The virus and the disease have made everyone vulnerable across the world, of all faiths, no one should issue any statements or remarks that are provocative,” said a senior leader who participated in the meeting.

BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday accused the Congress of politicising every issue, from Covid-19 to the standoff with China and slammed it for “breaking the morale of the Army”.

Addressing a virtual rally, Nadda said, “We have been in Opposition for a long time. In 1962, when there were problems, we stood with the government. Similarly, in 1965, our party stood with the government. Then, in the 1970s, when we had to get Bangladesh independence, our party stood with the government. But when the Corona pandemic came or China, the Congress has always done politics and we must understand this… We have been in Opposition for a long time. You can take tuitions from us on how to be in the Opposition.”

“Let’s talk about Galwan Valley. The way our Army was fighting there and taking care of every inch of our land and protected our borders… Where the entire country is standing with them, the Congress party is working day and night to break their morale. We are not asking you how much land China took during UPA (rule) … Today, we can say with pride that from 2014 till now, 98 per cent of border roads have been made,” said Nadda.

Taking a dig at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, he said, “Narendra Modi is now Surender Modi. He is not only the leader of humans, but also of the devtas. You have said this on Twitter. You should understand the language of God. Modiji is not only the leader of humans, but also of devtas,” said Nadda.

Nadda thanked party workers across the country for helping people during the Covid-19 outbreak. “When the world superpowers were feeling helpless and smaller countries’ healthcare systems were also helpless and breaking down… In the situation, Modiji gave leadership to a country of 135 crore people. He imposed a timely lockdown and took difficult decisions and kept the people of this country safe,” he said.

Speaking at the virtual rally, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath thanked the Prime Minister for his leadership during the outbreak.

