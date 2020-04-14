Corona found in two bat species

Bats are known reservoirs for a broad range of coronaviruses, and are often transmitted to humans through an intermediate host. (File Photo/Representational) Bats are known reservoirs for a broad range of coronaviruses, and are often transmitted to humans through an intermediate host. (File Photo/Representational)

Researchers have detected coronaviruses in two species of bats from four states in India, a Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) study published on Monday shows. Bats are known reservoirs for a broad range of coronaviruses, and are often transmitted to humans through an intermediate host.

Throat samples of two bats species from seven states were screened for the virus, of which samples from Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu were found positive. Samples from Karnataka, Chandigarh, Gujarat, Odisha, Punjab, and Telangana were negative.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.