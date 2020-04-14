Follow Us:
Monday, April 13, 2020
COVID19

Corona found in two bat species

Published: April 14, 2020
Researchers have detected coronaviruses in two species of bats from four states in India, a Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) study published on Monday shows. Bats are known reservoirs for a broad range of coronaviruses, and are often transmitted to humans through an intermediate host.

Throat samples of two bats species from seven states were screened for the virus, of which samples from Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu were found positive. Samples from Karnataka, Chandigarh, Gujarat, Odisha, Punjab, and Telangana were negative.

