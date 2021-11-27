Corbett Tiger Reserve probe: Uttarakhand govt transfers 34 forest officials

The Uttarakhand government has transferred 34 forest officials as an internal tussle plays out within the state forest department over investigation into alleged illegal construction and felling of trees at the Corbett Tiger Reserve. According to a Thursday order, 34 forest officials were transferred or given a new posting. The officials include the state’s Head of Forest Force (HoFF) Rajiv Bhartari and Chief Wildlife Warden J S Suhag.

This month, two forest officials — Indian Forest Officer Sanjiv Chaturvedi and Additional Principal Conservator of Forests B K Gangte — refused to head the probe into the case of illegal felling of trees at the Kalagarh Tiger Reserve Forest Division. The department infighting began after both of them were appointed investigating officers by Bhartari and Suhag.

The order says Bhartari will switch posts with Vinod Kumar, who was heading the Uttarakhand Biodiversity Board.

Suhag, who has been relieved of the additional charge of Chief Wildlife Warden, will remain the Chief Executive Officer of the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority. Chief Conservator (ecotourism) Parag Madhukar Dhakate will take the position.