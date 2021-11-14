Corbett case: Uttarakhand orders Vigilance inquiry

A vigilance investigation will now be conducted in the alleged case of illegal construction and felling of trees at the Corbett Tiger Reserve, the Uttarakhand government has decided, days after Indian Forest Officer Sanjiv Chaturvedi quit the probe.

“A vigilance probe has now been ordered into the alleged role of officials in the illegal constructions carried out in the Corbett Tiger Reserve buffer zone. The vigilance department will conduct the investigation and submit the report to ensure action against the officials responsible,” a forest official said on the condition of anonymity.

Chaturvedi — a Magsaysay awardee — was appointed as investigating officer by head of forest force Rajiv Bhartari on November 2. However, Chief Wildlife Warden J S Suhag claimed he has already appointed Additional Principal Conservator of Forests BK Gangte as IO by then. Gangte denied conducting an inquiry on grounds that Chaturvedi had been nominated to head the probe. Last week, Chaturvedi too quit the probe citing contradictory statements of senior officials over his appointment.

On September 8, the National Tiger Conservation Authority constituted a committee after a writ petition filed in the Delhi HC alleged illegal construction and felling of trees between Pakhrau Forest Rest House and Kalagarh FRH in Corbett Tiger Reserve. It then recommended action.