Cops: Woman found dead in Punjab hotel was accused by husband of abetting suicide

The woman who allegedly committed suicide on Friday in a hotel room in Zirakpur, near Chandigarh, was on Saturday identified as Priyanka. The police said she was accused of abetment to suicide by her late husband, former Bihar DGP Ajit Dutt’s son Neeraj, who had committed suicide in his flat in Gurgaon on October 9.

Advertising

In his suicide note, Neeraj had stated that Priyanka and her friend, one Rajan Bhardwaj, were “responsible” for his death.

Neeraj, 38, a businessman, and Priyanka got married in 2017, the police said, adding that she and Rajan were on the run since Neeraj’s suicide.

According to police, Priyanka and Rajan together booked the room in Zirakpur hotel a few days ago, and Rajan left the hotel on Thursday, allegedly on work in Delhi. On Friday, Rajan reportedly informed the hotel staff that Priyanka was not taking calls. After failing to get a response, the staff called the police, who broke open the door and found her hanging from the ceiling fan in the room.

Priyanka’s family did not lodge any complaint. The police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of CrPC.