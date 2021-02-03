Cops used mild force as farmers forced their way, rioted, didn’t follow Covid protocols: Govt

The iron nails embedded on the road under instructions of the Delhi Police, carried out under the supervision of Mundka police station.

Protesting farmers tried to “furiously force” their way into Delhi, “resorted to rioting” and did not follow Covid protocols because of which police had to use teargas and resort to lathicharge, government told Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The government gave this answer in reply to questions on the violence that took place in the National Capital on January 26 during the tractor rally organised by farmers who have been demanding the repeal of farm laws passed by the government last year.

“As regards use of tear gas and resorting to lathi charge against protesting farmers by the Delhi Police, it has been reported by Delhi Police that at Delhi border, large convoys of protesting farmers in tractor trolleys tried to furiously force their way and go past police barricades to enter Delhi to mark their protest…,” MoS Home G Kishan Reddy said in a written reply.

“They aggressively resorted to rioting, damage to Government property and used criminal force to deter public servants from the discharge of their duty, thereby inflicting injuries to the on-duty police personnel. Moreover, social distancing was not followed by the farmers/protestors and they gathered in large numbers without face masks amid Covid-19 pandemic. The farmers’ actions left the Delhi Police with no option but to use tear gas, water cannons and mild force to control the crowd,” Reddy said.