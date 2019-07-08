Toggle Menu
Cops: Two prisoners flee from UP jail; 1 run over by trainhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/cops-two-prisoners-flee-from-up-jail-1-run-over-by-train-5819915/

Cops: Two prisoners flee from UP jail; 1 run over by train

Three warders and two head warders have been suspended for negligence, said Additional IG (Prison) Sharad.

up jail, up jail inmates, up jail inmates escape, inmates escape jail, jail escape
DIG, Kanpur Range (Jail) B P Tripathi has been asked to conduct an inquiry. “Further action would be taken on the basis of the report,” said a senior jail officer.

TWO prisoners on life term escaped from Etawah district jail by scaling a boundary wall in the early hours of Sunday. Jail authorities said one of them was run over by a train while trying to board it.

Three warders and two head warders have been suspended for negligence, said Additional IG (Prison) Sharad.

DIG, Kanpur Range (Jail) B P Tripathi has been asked to conduct an inquiry. “Further action would be taken on the basis of the report,” said a senior jail officer.

While Ramanand, 41, died while trying to board a train, a search is on for Chandra Prakash, 39, said jail authorities.

During a routine inspection on Sunday night, deputy jailor Jagdish Prasad found the two missing from a special cell. “During preliminary inquiry, it came to light that Chandra Prakash and Ramanand came out of the cell by cutting the iron bars with a blade. We have recovered the blade. They scaled the main wall using bedsheets,” said jailor R K Singh.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Nirmala Sitharaman breaks tradition, carries Budget in red cloth instead of briefcase
2 Budget 2019 Explained: Lower corporate tax will boost profits of a large swathe of companies
3 Budget 2019 HIGHLIGHTS: Chidambaram calls budget insipid, terms Sitharaman speech as opaque