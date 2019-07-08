Cops: Two prisoners flee from UP jail; 1 run over by train

TWO prisoners on life term escaped from Etawah district jail by scaling a boundary wall in the early hours of Sunday. Jail authorities said one of them was run over by a train while trying to board it.

Three warders and two head warders have been suspended for negligence, said Additional IG (Prison) Sharad.

DIG, Kanpur Range (Jail) B P Tripathi has been asked to conduct an inquiry. “Further action would be taken on the basis of the report,” said a senior jail officer.

While Ramanand, 41, died while trying to board a train, a search is on for Chandra Prakash, 39, said jail authorities.

During a routine inspection on Sunday night, deputy jailor Jagdish Prasad found the two missing from a special cell. “During preliminary inquiry, it came to light that Chandra Prakash and Ramanand came out of the cell by cutting the iron bars with a blade. We have recovered the blade. They scaled the main wall using bedsheets,” said jailor R K Singh.