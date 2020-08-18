Cops shower notes on dancer at I-Day event at J&K police station

Physical distancing norms were not followed and nobody wore masks at the event, sources said. (Picture for representation)

A video of a dance party organised at a police station in Bani town of Kathua district on the occasion of Independence Day has been widely circulated on social media, triggering resentment in the town with a group submitting a memorandum to the SDM and seeking action in the matter.

Police personnel and others in civilian clothes can be seen showering bank notes on a woman dancing to the Bollywood number ‘Ankhiyon Se Goli Marey’ at the party, which continued late till midnight and was organised as part of a grand feast at the Bani police station. The ‘Bada Khana’ event was also attended by Basohli SDM Joginder Singh, Sub Divisional Police Officer Parul Bhardwaj, NC leader and former minister Prem Sagar Aziz, Congress leader and former Deputy Speaker of the J&K Assembly Ghulam Haider Malik, and Army, CRPF and paramilitary personnel.

Physical distancing norms were not followed and nobody wore masks at the event, sources said.

While the Bani SHO did not respond to repeated phone calls, the Basohli SDM, SDPO, Prem Sagar and Malik expressed ignorance, saying that they had left the function before dinner was served.

Malik said he came to know about a cultural programme after reaching the police station and left by 9.45 pm as dinner was delayed. He said it was the first time such a dance party was organised at the Bani police station on the occasion of Independence Day.

Kathua SSP Shalinder Mishra said the SHO has been issued a warning. He said local artistes are usually called to perform on such occasions and awarded by organisers, but the way currency notes were showered was “indecent” and “wrong”.

Congress’s chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma described the incident as “shameful” and demanded action against those who organised the dance party.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd