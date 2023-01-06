Cops seek lookout circular for man who urinated on woman in flight

The Delhi Police Thursday said it has written to the immigration authorities to issue a lookout circular against the man who had allegedly urinated on a woman co-passenger aboard an Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26 last year.

Senior officers said the accused has been identified as Shankar Mishra, vice-president of a financial services company.

The development comes on a day the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued showcause notices to the airline and pilots and cabin crew of flight AI-102 for not following procedures.

The regulator, which termed the conduct of A-I in handling a passenger to be “unprofessional” has given the airline and crew two weeks to reply.

On Wednesday, the police had registered an FIR based on the complaint by A-I and the woman. Police said the airline contacted them on December 28 but with an “incomplete” complaint; the accused has now been booked for alleged molestation, obscenity and outraging the modesty of a woman.

“Mishra is absconding from his house and is not in Mumbai or at known places,” a senior officer said. “We have written to immigration officers for a lookout circular against Mishra.”

DGCA said it has “issued show cause notices to Accountable Manager of Air India, Director in-flight Services…all pilots and cabin crew members of that flight as to why enforcement action should not be taken against them for dereliction of regulatory obligations. However, to meet the ends of justice, they have been given two weeks to submit their reply to DGCA…”

The DGCA stated: “Prima facie, it lacks appreciation of regulatory obligations as described in applicable Aircraft Rules 1937, Civil Aviation Requirements on ‘Handling of Unruly Passengers’, Cabin Safety Circular, Air India Operations Manual, Air India Safety and Emergency Procedure Manual and Air India Quick Reference Handbook and is devoid of empathy,” it stated.

Air India has imposed a 30-day ban on the passenger and conducted an inquiry.

Another pee story on Paris flight

New Delhi: Even as the probe into the Air India incident goes on, a similar incident has been reported. A man, said to have been inebriated, allegedly urinated on a co-passenger in a Paris-bound Air India flight on December 6, officials said Thursday. However, Delhi Police said they received no complaint since “both parties sorted out the matter and compromised”.

Air India, in a late evening statement, confirmed the incident and said the crew identified and isolated the offender and reported the incident to authorities.In its statement, A-I said that “as the victim and the accused reached an understanding”, CISF allowed the accused to leave after he tendered a written apology. “In deference to the victim’s wishes, Air India did not lodge a police report,” it stated. ENS/PTI