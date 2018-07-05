Cops present, truck owner thrashed by BJP workers for hurling slipper at party’s Andhra chief

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Kanna Lakshminarayana (Source: Twitter/@klnbjp) Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Kanna Lakshminarayana (Source: Twitter/@klnbjp)

A man who allegedly threw a slipper at Andhra Pradesh BJP president Kanna Lakshminarayana on Wednesday evening was assaulted by BJP workers in presence of police officials in Kavali town of Nellore district.

Borrapati Nageshwara Rao, a truck owner from Prakasham district, had come to Kavali on Wednesday morning to deliver goods. He allegedly threw a slipper at Lakshminarayana as the latter’s convoy was passing by. Accusing him of being a TDP worker, BJP workers caught hold of Nageshwara and started thrashing him. Police personnel part of the security bandobast tried to rescue the truck owner but BJP workers wrestled with the policemen and continued to assault him.

Kavali Town Sub-Inspector G Ankamma Rao said that Nageshwara was not a TDP activist. “He said he was frustrated with the prices of diesel, GST and lack of insurance for self-employed persons like him. He blames the BJP at the Centre for all his troubles and appears to be very frustrated. He says he threw the slipper to express his anger and he is not affiliated to a party,” Rao said.

Asked why police on the spot were unable to prevent the assault, Rao said they were outnumbered and tried to pacify the BJP workers. “Given the situation, we brought him safely to the police station,” he said.

Nageshwara was later taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries were not reported to be serious.

BJP MLC Soma Veeraraju alleged that Nageshwara was a TDP worker and instigated by local leaders to throw the slipper. “They must have also coached him to deny his affiliation with TDP. They are attacking BJP leaders because they are afraid. This has started ever since TDP snapped ties with BJP,” Veeraraju said.

Lakshminarayana said that TDP leaders and ministers were instigating their workers to attack BJP leaders and workers. “This is going on since several days,” Lakshminarayana said.

