scorecardresearch
Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
Advertisement

Several cops injured while trying to prevent clash between 2 Gond tribal groups in Chhattisgarh

According to the police, the clash took place between two groups of Gonds, a majority tribal group in the state.

While one group is led by J Lingo, the district chief of the Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP), the second group comprises local Gond tribespeople.

Several police personnel suffered injuries while allegedly trying to prevent a possible clash between two groups of a tribal community in Chhattisgarh’s Kabirdham district Friday. A group of over 500 tribals turned aggressive over hoisting a flag at a religious place in Harmo village following which the police used tear gas and resorted to lathicharge to disperse them, officials with the local Bhoramdeo police station said.

According to the police, the clash took place between two groups of Gonds, a majority tribal group in the state. While one group is led by J Lingo, the district chief of the Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP), the second group comprises local Gond tribespeople. The GGP worships the deity Bada Dev, but the local tribes believe in Budha Dev. The incident took place ahead of a flag hoisting at a religious place of the Gond tribe in Harmo village, they added.

Also Read
HUL Hallmark Unique Identification, gold jewellery sale, gold, gold buying, HUID, Indian Express, India news, current affairs
No sale of gold jewellery without HUID from April 1
Day after G20, Quad sends message to Russia, China on Ukraine, aggression
Old Pension Scheme, new Pension Scheme, pension, pension fund, pension benefits, Indian Express, India news, current affairs
One-time option for some Central govt employees to choose OPS
Supreme Court allows Chhattisgarh govt to probe ex-bureaucrats
Officers said over 500 people of the GGP took out a rally and headed towards the religious place.

Officers said over 500 people of the GGP took out a rally and headed towards the religious place. On the other hand, many of the local tribespeople, including women and children. were present at the holy site. The policemen were injured as they intervened and managed to stop the GGP rally from charging towards the site in a bid to avoid a possible clash between the two groups.

First published on: 04-03-2023 at 11:33 IST
Next Story

Pak ‘Ambassador at Large’ for Kartarpur rues ‘lukewarm’ Indian pilgrims’ response to corridor

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close