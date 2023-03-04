Several cops injured while trying to prevent clash between 2 Gond tribal groups in Chhattisgarh

Several police personnel suffered injuries while allegedly trying to prevent a possible clash between two groups of a tribal community in Chhattisgarh’s Kabirdham district Friday. A group of over 500 tribals turned aggressive over hoisting a flag at a religious place in Harmo village following which the police used tear gas and resorted to lathicharge to disperse them, officials with the local Bhoramdeo police station said.

According to the police, the clash took place between two groups of Gonds, a majority tribal group in the state. While one group is led by J Lingo, the district chief of the Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP), the second group comprises local Gond tribespeople. The GGP worships the deity Bada Dev, but the local tribes believe in Budha Dev. The incident took place ahead of a flag hoisting at a religious place of the Gond tribe in Harmo village, they added.

Officers said over 500 people of the GGP took out a rally and headed towards the religious place. Officers said over 500 people of the GGP took out a rally and headed towards the religious place.

Officers said over 500 people of the GGP took out a rally and headed towards the religious place. On the other hand, many of the local tribespeople, including women and children. were present at the holy site. The policemen were injured as they intervened and managed to stop the GGP rally from charging towards the site in a bid to avoid a possible clash between the two groups.