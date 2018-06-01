Cops in Haryana on alert in wake of call of Jat Mahasabha

The DGP said the state police is fully prepared to deal with the situation and adequate arrangements have been made to maintain law and order. (File photo) The DGP said the state police is fully prepared to deal with the situation and adequate arrangements have been made to maintain law and order. (File photo)

The Haryana Police has directed its officials to remain extra vigilant in the wake of a call to organise a Jat Mahasabha tomorrow in Rohtak and the ongoing Gaon Bandh protest. The mahasabha is expected to be organised at Rohtak’s Jassia area and the Gaon Bandh protest in the state is being staged by the Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh.

Director General of Police (DGP) BS Sandhu today directed all Commissioners of Police and District Superintendents of Police to remain extra vigilant for maintaining law and order, ensuring smooth traffic and providing security to the general public, as per a written communication to officials

Sandhu asked them to take precautionary measures and make appropriate arrangements to prevent any untoward incident.

The DGP said the state police is fully prepared to deal with the situation and adequate arrangements have been made to maintain law and order. Nobody will be allowed to take the law into their hands and strict action would be taken against those who indulge in arson, violence or damage to life or property, as per the law of the land, he said.

Anybody would not be allowed to disrupt the movement of passengers or goods traffic on railway tracks, national and state highways in the state, he said. The DGP said that the police have been asked to maintain close co-ordination with Deputy Commissioners, SDMs and Tehsildars for appointment of Duty Magistrates as well as promulgation of prohibitory orders.

Besides this, all the police officers would maintain close co-ordination with the Railways, the RPF and the NHAI to plan necessary action to prevent any untoward incident. The police would also ensure close coordination with local officials of Revenue, PWD, Forest, Electricity, Public Health Engineering, Health, Fire Brigade, Transport, Dairy Development, Food and Supplies, Marketing Board and Local Bodies departments, Sandhu said.

He said that maximum number of police force has been mobilised for preventive deployment and law and order duty. Water cannons, cranes, anti-riot vehicles and ambulances would be deployed as per requirement.

Similarly, adequate number of video cameras, still cameras and drones shall be deployed. If necessary, route diversion for heavy vehicles shall be worked out. In addition to deployment of police force at toll plazas and fuel stations on heavy routes, health authorities may be approached for deployment of mobile hospitals and ambulances on routes, he said.

Smooth supply of essential services and goods across the State shall not be affected, the DGP said.Necessary security would be provided at vital installations including the power generation and distributions centres, important water works etc, he said.

