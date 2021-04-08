Cops hint at political motive, IUML alleges CPM conspiracy as party worker dies after bomb attack

The IUML has alleged a “conspiracy” behind the incident and accused the police of not acting over the party’s complaint about the Facebook post.

A 21-year-old IUML worker was killed when a group of alleged CPI(M) workers hurled bombs at him in front of his father in Panoor area in Kannur district as he reached home along with his elder brother after polling on Tuesday night. A gang lurking near the house attacked the brothers outside their house — allegedly triggering panic among local residents who could not immediately rush the brothers to hospital.

While Mansoor later succumbed to injuries from the bomb attack, his elder brother Muhasin is out of danger. A suspect affiliated to the CPM has been taken into custody.

Police said there was an altercation between workers of the CPI (M) and IUML over bringing voters to polling booths. A purported video of CPI(M) workers showed them threatening the IUML men when they brought voters to booths. In retaliation to the threat, IUML cadres manhandled CPI(M) workers. However, Mansoor was not part of the group of IUML cadres who entered into an altercation with the CPI(M) workers.

Kannur SP R Elanko, who visited the spot, said, “Prima facie there is political motive… One person (a CPM worker) was taken into custody for questioning. We have identified that the gang had more than 10 persons. The immediate concern is to arrest all the accused… Conspiracy aspect could be ascertained only after arresting all those involved.”

However, CPI(M) Kannur district secretary M V Jayarajan said his party has no link with the incident. “The incident happened in an area where the IUML has a strong base. Nobody expects political violence in such an area. There should be an impartial probe,’’ he said.

The incident came hours after a suspected CPI(M) worker wrote on Facebook, “The gang of IUML wolves, who have attacked the comrade, you would remember this day for several years, surely.”

On Wednesday, Jain Raj, son of senior CPI (M) leader P Jayarajan, an alleged accused in a few political murders, courted controversy after he wrote — in a social media post — that “getting things by begging has become a habit”.

P Jayarajan said if his son’s Facebook post was related to the incident, “I don’t agree with it”. “Party workers should engage in activities to ensure peace in that region, where the unfortunate incident happened,” he said.

However, IUML state general secretary P K Kunhalikutty said the killing was pre-planned. “The social media status of the CPI(M) worker indicates a conspiracy. Police did not act upon the complaint from IUML about the Facebook post. After attacking the brothers, the assailants did not allow local people to take the injured to hospital. Mansoor bled to death.”

Congress state working president and Kannur MP K Sudhakaran said the UDF will not sit idle if the CPI(M) continues to resort to violence. “CPI(M) is indulging in violence after realising that the party could not make expected gains in the elections,” he said.