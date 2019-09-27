Hindutva group, BJP disrupt film shooting over rumours of Tipu Sultan biopic: Cops

A group of Hindutva activists allegedly disrupted the shooting of action-comedy film Sultan in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, following reports that the movie was about Tipu Sultan’s life.

The film was being shot near an Archaeological Survey of India-protected site on Tuesday night when members of the Hindu Munnani and BJP arrived on the location and allegedly raised slogans against Tipu Sultan and Tamil actor Karthi, assuming that the latter was playing the role of the erstwhile ruler of Mysore who Hindu groups have tried to project as a Muslim bigot.

There were no damages but the shooting was disrupted, according to a police officer in Dindigul. “They were in the final stage of shooting. Local cadres of Hindu Munnani and BJP organised and marched to the location near a site protected by the ASI… They organised and marched to the area believing a news report that the movie’s name was not Sultan but ‘Tipu Sultan’. As the mob refused to leave the area even after they were briefed about the original story, the film crew left the place with all valuable equipment,” the officer said.

The producer, S R Prabhu’s Dream Warrior Pictures, issued a statement on Thursday clarifying that the movie has nothing to do with Tipu Sultan. “Incidents of several smaller outfits targeting the movie industry is seemingly increasing these days. There is a censor board to decide what not to be shown in a movie. Any decision about what to be shown within the censor board norms goes to the filmmaker…. We condemn those groups who pose hindrance to the making of movies,” it said.

Talking to The Indian Express, Prabhu said it was a locally organised group who protested without any clue about the film’s plot.

Leaders of the BJP and Hindu Munnani were not available for comment.