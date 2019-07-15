Cops booked for alleged gangrape of Dalit woman in Rajasthan

An FIR was registered on Saturday night against several police personnel including a suspended SHO of a police station in Churu district of Rajasthan for the alleged gangrape and wrongful confinement of a 35-year-old Dalit woman, senior officials said on Sunday.

The brother-in-law of the woman had died in police custody earlier this month, with the family alleging he was murdered by the police.

The woman has said in her statement that the policemen beat her brother-in-law throughout the night of July 6 and that he died after 2am. The police say that they had arrested the man in connection with a theft case.

“An FIR against the then SHO of the police station and 5-6 other police personnel was lodged yesterday (Saturday) late night on the basis of the statement of the woman. The accused have been charged under relevant sections of the IPC including 376D (gangrape) and relevant sections of the SC/ST Act. The case will be investigated by the CID-CB,” Prakash Kumar Sharma, additional Superintendent of Police, Churu told The Indian Express on Sunday.

Following the death of the woman’s brother-in-law in police custody, the SHO, along with one head constable and six constables, had been suspended by the SP. The government had also removed the Churu SP late on Friday night.