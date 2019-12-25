Cops: 4 minors among 5 held for bid to cross over to PoK

According to J&K police officials in Pulwama, a manhunt is on to nab the main conspirator in the case. According to J&K police officials in Pulwama, a manhunt is on to nab the main conspirator in the case.

Police in Kashmir’s Baramulla said they have apprehended five youths, including four minors, who were attempting to cross over into Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) to receive arms training.

The five set off from Pulwama district to cross the Line of Control (LoC), police said. They were staying at a hotel in Baramulla’s Uri when police got a tip-off, and they were held over the weekend.

“The detained are in the age group of 14-18 years and belong to Pulwama district. Their actual plan was to leave on December 18 from Pulwama, but the man who was guiding them didn’t turn up. The next day, they decided to leave on their own,” Baramulla SSP Abdul Qayoom told The Indian Express.

Qayoom said one of the boys told his friends that he has an atlas, which would help them in the journey. “Another boy from the group said he has watched (Bollywood movie) Uri: The Surgical Strike, which shows that after crossing Uri ,they can cross (the LoC),” said the SSP. “During questioning, they said they wanted to cross the border to get arms training. We handed over the boys to their families on Monday after counseling.”

According to J&K police officials in Pulwama, a manhunt is on to nab the main conspirator in the case.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App