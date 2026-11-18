Seeking to enhance its engagement with the small island countries on climate-related matters, India on Tuesday offered its scientific and technological expertise in issues like renewable energy deployment and disaster management to help these countries strengthen their resilience in the fight against climate change.
Addressing the first-of-its-kind roundtable with these countries on the sidelines of the COP31 climate conference in the Turkish city of Antalya, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said there was a lot India could also learn from the island nations, particularly their traditional knowledge of the oceans and experiences in living and adapting to changing oceans.
“Healthy oceans and resilient coastlines are fundamental to economic security, ecological stability and the well being of people. Today, these shared resources are facing growing pressures from sea-level rise, coastal erosion, ocean warming, coral bleaching, stronger storms and marine pollution,” Yadav said, adding that India’s experience in managing more than 11,000 km of coastline could offer useful lessons for these small island countries.
“India’s coastal regions support millions of livelihoods, and are central to our economic and ecological security. We are strengthening coastal resilience through scientific assessment, ecosystem conservation, sea shoreline management and disaster preparedness… Our approach recognises that conservation is more sustainable when local communities are partners in planning, implementation and benefit sharing,” he said.
The round-table, organised by Delhi-based The Energy and Resources Institute, was a follow-up on the earlier initiatives that India has started with these countries. The Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation has been active since 2014, where climate change is an important part of the discussions. In 2021, on the sidelines of COP21 in Glasgow, UK, India had announced the Infrastructure for Resilient Island States (IRIS) programme. IRIS is a special work programme under the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) that India had launched two years ago.
As part of the IRIS programme, India had offered to provide, among other things, satellite data to these countries to help them build capacities on early warning systems. As of now, 23 different projects covering 25 small island countries are currently active. The round table was meant to review the progress on these projects and facilitate discussions on deepening these partnerships.
Yadav said there was ample scope for broadening partnerships on renewable energy, disaster preparedness, resilient infrastructure and locally-appropriate climate adaptation solutions.
“SIDS (Small Island Developing States) are custodians of extraordinary marine biodiversity and traditional knowledge, and their experience in living with and adapting to changing oceans, have much to offer to the world,” he said.
Yadav said India was looking forward to enhanced cooperation in at least four major areas: coastal risk assessment and monitoring and setting up of early warning systems, ecosystem protection measures like mangrove conservation, technological partnerships in energy and related fields, and institutional tie-ups to facilitate exchange of scientific information and capacity building.