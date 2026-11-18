Seeking to enhance its engagement with the small island countries on climate-related matters, India on Tuesday offered its scientific and technological expertise in issues like renewable energy deployment and disaster management to help these countries strengthen their resilience in the fight against climate change.

Addressing the first-of-its-kind roundtable with these countries on the sidelines of the COP31 climate conference in the Turkish city of Antalya, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said there was a lot India could also learn from the island nations, particularly their traditional knowledge of the oceans and experiences in living and adapting to changing oceans.

“Healthy oceans and resilient coastlines are fundamental to economic security, ecological stability and the well being of people. Today, these shared resources are facing growing pressures from sea-level rise, coastal erosion, ocean warming, coral bleaching, stronger storms and marine pollution,” Yadav said, adding that India’s experience in managing more than 11,000 km of coastline could offer useful lessons for these small island countries.