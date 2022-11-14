scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 14, 2022

COP27: India resists calls for raising ambitions, says rich nations must take lead

Making an intervention at the "Ministerial High-Level Roundtable on Pre-2030 Ambition", Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said the developed countries must take the lead in raising ambitions as the bulk of finance and technology is available with them.

India's Union Cabinet Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change Bhupender Yadav, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Richa Sharma and Ambassador of India in Egypt Ajit Gupte attend a news conference, as India publishes a long term emissions strategy, during the COP27 climate summit, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, November 14, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS)

India on Monday firmly resisted calls for developing countries to raise ambitions at the ongoing UN climate summit in Egypt, saying “goalposts are being shifted constantly” while rich nations have “enormously” failed in delivering the technology and financial resources needed for low-carbon development.

Making an intervention at the “Ministerial High-Level Roundtable on Pre-2030 Ambition”, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said the developed countries must take the lead in raising ambitions as the bulk of finance and technology is available with them.

“The convention (UNFCCC) and the Paris Agreement both recognise this, but we have not had adequate action,” he said.

Yadav said the historical cumulative emissions of countries should be the measure of their responsibility to raise ambitions and the target set by some developed nations that they “must reach net zero even before 2030 and 2050 is not enough at all”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Rights of a Child’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key- November 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Rights of a Child’ or ‘...
Modi and Shah: Why BJP is increasingly reliant on the Big TwoPremium
Modi and Shah: Why BJP is increasingly reliant on the Big Two
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | What is Bidenomics and how it defied Trump and inflationPremium
ExplainSpeaking | What is Bidenomics and how it defied Trump and inflation

India said not delivering financial resources to developing countries is an “enormous failure” and calling for ambition from the developing countries is “not meaningful if the time required for low-carbon development is not recognised”.

“Unfortunately, with every decade, with every new agreement, with every new scientific report, more and more action is demanded from the developing countries. If goalposts are changed constantly, it will not yield results but only words and promises,” Yadav said.

The minister said it must be recognised that the opportunities for ambition vary across parties. If not, efforts to increase ambition from those who have little to give will only result in inaction, he added.

First published on: 14-11-2022 at 08:50:59 pm
Next Story

Donald Trump’s daughter Tiffany wears Elie Saab gown for her wedding to Michael Boulos

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 14: Latest News
Advertisement