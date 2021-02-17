COP26 president meets PM Modi, Javadekar, talks India-UK climate change efforts

British MP and president-designate of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP-26) Alok Sharma Tuesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed India-UK collaboration on climate change issues in the run up to COP-26. Sharma also met Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar

Prime Minister Modi reiterated India’s commitment to the Paris Agreement and to work constructively for successful outcome at COP-26, said a statement issued by the PMO. He also expressed his commitment to work with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to strengthen India-UK ties.

The COP-26 president arrived in New Delhi Monday for a two-day visit for climate discussions with Indian leaders. Apart from ministers, Sharma will meet leaders from business and civil society, to discuss strengthening the UK-India climate partnership and preparing for a successful COP-26 summit.

Sharma’s visit follows those of the UK Foreign Secretary and International Trade Secretary, and paves the way for Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s visit later this year, during which climate cooperation will be a focus.

In his first visit to Asia as COP president, Sharma is expected to welcome India’s significant progress on climate action and clean energy transition. He will highlight PM Modi’s global leadership in setting up the International Solar Alliance (ISA) and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI). In his meetings with business, Sharma is expected to highlight the huge opportunities in the low carbon economy, celebrate existing commitments to achieve net zero emissions and encourage influential businesses to promote the growing movement of corporate climate action throughout their sector and supply chain.