‘UN meet at a crucial time when one million species feared to be extinct in next decade,’ says Amy Fraenkel

The event is being organised at Mahatma Mandir as India is hosting the global UN event for the first time. The conference is to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through videoconference on Monday. The event is being organised at Mahatma Mandir as India is hosting the global UN event for the first time. The conference is to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through videoconference on Monday.

COP13, 13th Conference of the Parties, Convention on Migratory Species, United Nations, cllimate crisis, Amy Fraenkel, gandhinagar news, gujarat news, indian express newsSetting the stage for the 13th Conference of the Parties (COP13) to the Convention on Migratory Species (CMS) of the United Nations here, on Sunday, the Convention’s Executive Secretary Amy Fraenkel said it is being organised at a very critical time when around one million species, including migratory species, are feared to be extinct in next decade.

The event is being organised at Mahatma Mandir as India is hosting the global UN event for the first time. The conference is to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through videoconference on Monday. And before the conference, pre-events have started at the venue since Saturday.

Fraenkel was speaking at a high-level panel discussion where leaders and experts from various countries discussed the challenges related to ecology and conservation of wildlife with special focus on migratory species. India’s Union Minister of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (MoEF&CC) Prakash Javadekar and his junior minister in the ministry Babul Supriyo were also among the panelists.

Citing a recent and widely discussed global report on biodiversity and ecosystem, Fraenkel added, “We could lose a million species to extinction in coming decade. That includes many insects, but that also includes many migratory species and of course, many migratory species depend on insects for their survival.”

Speaking on the occasion, Javadekar expressed happiness over India hosting the convention for the first time. “This is the biggest conference in the world with participation from more than 130 countries. I can say that 2020 will be a super year for biodiversity and environment. It will set an agenda for next decade,” said Javadekar.

Lauding the Indian ecology, Javadekar said, “World’s 70% tigers are in India. We have 30,000 Asian elephants, more than 500 lions, and over 3,000 single-horn rhinos. And we also have a lot of acquatic animals. This is India’s treasure.” Before this, Javadekar and his Norwegian counterpart, Sveinung Rotevan held a meeting along with their respective delegations. Following the meeting, the two leaders issued a joint statement.

Interacting during the press conference, Javadekar said they have decided to become partners on a number of issues, including creating pressure on other countries to act on issues of environment such as climate change.

Javadekar said, “We agreed to work jointly on the issues which are discussed at various international forums to develop relevant technologies and create pressure for quick action from all countries (of the world). We have agreed to strengthen our bond so that we can make joint efforts right from waste management to ensuring marine litter goes down rapidly…”

“On climate change, we have also stressed that the finances which were promised to the developing world has not come in the last 10 years; its now 1 trillion dollar. So, we will follow up with all countries. Therefore, we have decided to be partners in progress.”

Vegetarian spread

Speaking at the panel discussion, Minister of State for Environment, Forest & Climate Change Babul Supriyo said while the convention was on conservation of migratory species, the latter would be happy to know that the food served at the convention was all vegetarian.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.