Delhi: Cop suspended for ‘posting shootout video on WhatsApp group’

A day after the exchange of fire between Delhi Police and four unidentified assailants near Akshardham Temple, a constable posted with Mandawali police station was suspended Monday for allegedly posting CCTV footage of the incident on a WhatsApp group of his police station.

A wireless message was flashed informing that the constable had been suspended “for posting a sensitive video on a WhatsApp group”.

All SHOs were asked to inform their subordinates not to forward any sensitive footage.

Police said the East district was trying to bust a gang which robs people after offering them rides. “Acting on information, a team from Mandawali police station, laid a trap near Akshardham Metro station Sunday night. When the gang arrived in their white car, a police officer signalled at them to come out of the vehicle. Instead, they fired a round at the officers and drove towards Geeta Colony flyover. The team tried to chase them and also fired around, but the assailants managed to escape,” an officer said, adding that footage of the video was leaked to media.

During the enquiry, it was found that the suspended constable had uploaded it on a WhatsApp group.