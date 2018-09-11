Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 11, 2018
Cop suspended for sending accident victims to private hospitals in Haryana

There were reports that there was allegedly a nexus between police and the private hospital for ferrying patients injured in accidents on the highway to a particular private hospital for treatment.

A police officer has been suspended following reports that those injured in accidents were allegedly sent to a private hospital instead of government ones in Karnal district of Haryana, officials said Tuesday.

Ramba police post-In-charge Jagbir Singh has been placed under suspension, police said.

The action was taken after a video went viral on social media, showing an ambulance of a private hospital parked on the premises of police post located on Karnal-Indri state highway.

There were reports that there was allegedly a nexus between police and the private hospital for ferrying patients injured in accidents on the highway to a particular private hospital for treatment.

“An inquiry has been marked in this regard,” Karnal Superintendent of Police Surinder Singh Bhoria said.

