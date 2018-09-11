Cop suspended for sending accident victims to private hospitals in Haryana

Ramba police post-In-charge Jagbir Singh has been placed under suspension, police said. (File photo) Ramba police post-In-charge Jagbir Singh has been placed under suspension, police said. (File photo)

A police officer has been suspended following reports that those injured in accidents were allegedly sent to a private hospital instead of government ones in Karnal district of Haryana, officials said Tuesday.

Ramba police post-In-charge Jagbir Singh has been placed under suspension, police said.

The action was taken after a video went viral on social media, showing an ambulance of a private hospital parked on the premises of police post located on Karnal-Indri state highway.

There were reports that there was allegedly a nexus between police and the private hospital for ferrying patients injured in accidents on the highway to a particular private hospital for treatment.

“An inquiry has been marked in this regard,” Karnal Superintendent of Police Surinder Singh Bhoria said.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App