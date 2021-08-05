Cop suspended for putting out video of himself ‘styled as Singham’

He is also seen enacting the action of loading a firearm before disembarking from the bike and walking off.

A police constable has been suspended for putting out a video of himself stylised as the protagonist in the film ‘Singham’, a role essayed by actor Ajay Devgn. In the video, the policeman purportedly also warns “goons to keep off Amravati district”.

According to the police, constable Mahesh Kale, attached to Chandur Bazar police station in Amravati district, made a video of himself with a message that “goons must keep off Amravati district, else they had it”. In the video, Kale says, “Jo kaydyat rahil to faydyat rahil (one who will follow law, will benefit).”

After the video went viral, Amravati (rural) superintendent of police Hari Balaji issued Kale’s suspension order, saying the act had brought disrepute to the police force and violated service rules.

However, Balaji said the weapon in Kale’s hand was not real. He added that Kale was about 30 years old and has been in service for about four to five years.