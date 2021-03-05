Cop steps on pressure IED in Chhattisgarh, dies

A Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) head constable died in an IED blast on Thursday in Dantewada district. The deceased, Laxmikant Dwivedi, was part of a team patrolling the area around an under-construction bridge over the Indravati river when he inadvertently stepped on a pressure IED, senior police officers said. .

The incident occurred around 1 pm near Pahurnar village, under Geedam police station, located approximately 35 km from the district headquarters. A joint team of security forces from Chindnar camp, about 5 km away, was conducting patrolling to ensure security to a bridge construction work when the incident occurred, an officer said.

“He was on the other side of the river from Pahurnar when the team decided to stop for lunch. He inadvertently stepped on the pressure IED and was found dead after the blast,” a senior officer said.

A head constable of 22nd battalion, Dwivedi was a resident of Rewa in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh.