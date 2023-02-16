‘Assaulting’ cop vs ‘lawless’ state: Day after Odisha Leader of Oppn booked, BJP, BJD in war of words

A day after Sambalpur police in Odisha registered an FIR against senior BJP legislator Jayanarayan Mishra, on a complaint by a woman police officer for allegedly assaulting and threatening her, a political slugfest began on Thursday, with both ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and opposition BJP holding demonstrations.

Mishra, who represents Sambalpur in the Assembly, has denied the allegation and in turn accused the complainant, Anita Pradhan, inspector-in-charge (IIC) of Dhanupali police station in the district, of manhandling him during a BJP protest on Wednesday.

On Thursday, BJD’s woman’s wing held protest marches across Odisha, demanding Mishra’s removal from the post of Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, while the opposition party staged a demonstration near Raj Bhavan in the state capital against what they alleged is a worsening law and order situation in the state.

Mishra alleged that a group of “BJD goons” went to the Circuit House in Sambalpur on Thursday to attack him, but “luckily, I was not there”.

During their protest, BJD woman’s wing workers burnt Mishra’s effigy. Party spokesperson Shreemayee Mishra reiterated that Mishra has been booked in 14 cases and is out on bail in a murder case. She said Mishra should either quit as Leader of Opposition or BJP should ask him to resign.

BJP leader D Purendeswari claimed Mishra is being framed in false cases for taking on the government on multiple issues. “The way he was being manhandled through a woman police officer indicates even the Leader of Opposition is not safe in Odisha. The state government should immediately ensure his safety,” Purendeswari said.

Alleging that there is no rule of law in Odisha and, as a result, crime against women are increasing, BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda, who also joined the dharna, said, “Who is ruling the state? It’s now clear that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is not. Hence, we demand his (CM’s) resignation.”