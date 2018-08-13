Cop killed in J&K encounter, two aides of militants held

The brother of constable Parvaiz Ahmad lays wreath on his coffin at District Police Lines in Srinagar on Sunday. (Source: PTI) The brother of constable Parvaiz Ahmad lays wreath on his coffin at District Police Lines in Srinagar on Sunday. (Source: PTI)

A POLICEMAN was killed and two paramilitary personnel injured in a gunfight in Srinagar on Sunday morning. The militants — one of them injured in the gunfight — managed to escape. Police said they arrested two of their associates.

The encounter took place when a joint team of J&K Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG) and paramilitary forces cordoned off the Diyarwani neighbourhood of Batamaloo in Srinagar Sunday morning after specific inputs about the presence of militants. As the security forces zeroed in on the target house, the militants opened indiscriminate fire to break the security cordon.

In the initial burst of fire, three security personnel were injured. One of them, police constable Parvaiz Ahmad, succumbed to his injuries. The militants managed to break the security cordon and escaped after the gunfight.

A police spokesman said, “While the searches in the area were going on, terrorists hiding in a house which had a proper hideout for them fired indiscriminately on the security forces. In the initial burst of fire, three jawans sustained injuries and were evacuated to the hospital for medical attention. However one of them, identified as Parvaiz, succumbed to his injuries.”

‘’Security forces exercised maximum restraint in retaliation, considering the residential population and other civil establishments around the area… it is understood that in the exchange of fire the terrorists were also injured.”

The police said they recovered incriminating material from the site of encounter and arrested two accomplices of the militants.

Police sources said the militants had set up a permanent hideout inside the washroom in the house. They said three Hizbul Mujahideen militants, including top commander Umar Majeed Lone, who hails from south Kashmir’s Kulgam, were trapped in the house. They said another militant trapped inside the house was also from Kulgam district.

The encounter has got the security establishment in the valley worried as militants from south Kashmir have managed to set up bases in Srinagar city.

