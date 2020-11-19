Cop caught taking bribe from man in return for ‘not beating his arrested nephews’

The constable had asked for Rs 60,000 as bribe, said ACB officers.

A police constable at the Bagvadar police station in Porbandar was allegedly caught taking Rs 60,000 as bribe from a man, in return for ‘not beating his two nephews and facilitating their release on bail’.

An Ahmedabad city unit of the Anti Corruption Bureau laid a trap at the Bagvadar police station and detained police constable Ravindra Chauhan as soon as he allegedly accepted the Rs 60,000 in cash, on Tuesday. Police also recovered the entire amount that the constable had allegedly received as bribe.

“The accused had demanded Rs 60,000 from the complainant for not beating the latter’s nephews and facilitating their bail, after arresting them in connection with a case registered at Bagvadar police station. The complainant then approached the ACB headquarters,” ACB said in a release.

