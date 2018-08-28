Cop booked for ‘cruelty’ to wife for giving birth to girls

Aman Thakor has been booked under IPC sections 498 (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and under sections 3 and 7 of the Dowry Prohibition Act. (Representational Image) Aman Thakor has been booked under IPC sections 498 (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and under sections 3 and 7 of the Dowry Prohibition Act. (Representational Image)

A police constable with Anand Local Crime Branch has been booked for allegedly subjecting his wife to cruelty over male child after she took a heavy dose of sleeping pills and had to be hospitalised.

According to his 36-year-old wife, Shabnam, Aman had been mentally torturing her for a male child for the past six years after the couple had four daughters. “We were married in 2005 and had four daughters, of whom only two survived. My last child died due to an heart ailment immediately after she was born in 2012. Since then my husband has been constantly torturing me for a male child and has threatened me to get remarried,” Shabnam stated in her complaint to the police.

For the last five years, Shabnam has been suffering from depression. She moved to Vadodara four months ago and started living with her parents.

On Saturday, Aman had allegedly called Shabnam over phone and had informed her that he would be marrying a woman who would bear a son to him. After receiving the call, Shabnam allegedly took a heavy dose of sleeping pills. Her condition is said to be stable now.

