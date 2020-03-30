Cop among 4 held for ‘damaging’ religious structure in UP

A police sub-inspector (SI) and three others were arrested for allegedly damaging a religious structure at Saduapura village. (Representative Image) A police sub-inspector (SI) and three others were arrested for allegedly damaging a religious structure at Saduapura village. (Representative Image)

A police sub-inspector (SI) and three others were arrested for allegedly damaging a religious structure at Saduapura village in Sahso police station area of Etawah district on Friday. Police said the S-I, Vijay Pratap, was deployed in the village, which has a significant Dalit population, to ensure that local residents follow the lockdown directive.

Pratap allegedly told people to gather at a spot in the village and instigated them to damage a religious structure by urging them “not to believe in any God and goddess,” police sources said. A police team later got the structure repaired.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd