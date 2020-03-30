Follow Us:
Sunday, March 29, 2020
Cop among 4 held for ‘damaging’ religious structure in UP

Pratap allegedly told people to gather at a spot in the village and instigated them to damage a religious structure by urging them “not to believe in any God and goddess,” police sources said.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow | Published: March 30, 2020 12:41:43 am
A police sub-inspector (SI) and three others were arrested for allegedly damaging a religious structure at Saduapura village.

A police sub-inspector (SI) and three others were arrested for allegedly damaging a religious structure at Saduapura village in Sahso police station area of Etawah district on Friday. Police said the S-I, Vijay Pratap, was deployed in the village, which has a significant Dalit population, to ensure that local residents follow the lockdown directive.

Pratap allegedly told people to gather at a spot in the village and instigated them to damage a religious structure by urging them “not to believe in any God and goddess,” police sources said. A police team later got the structure repaired.

