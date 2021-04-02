Cop, 2 others injured in Assam violence

Assam Police ADGP, S N Singh, said the injured are out of danger.

A constable on duty and two people were injured in police firing on Thursday evening after clashes broke out at a polling booth in Sonai constituency of Assam’s Cachar district.

Sitting BJP MLA from Sonai, Aminul Haque Laskar was also present at the spot and had to take refuge in the polling booth. He, along with polling officials, was later rescued, officials said.

Assam Police ADGP, S N Singh, said the injured are out of danger.

“When the last leg of voters were queuing up in the evening, more people came,” Singh said. “The presiding officer said that since distribution of tokens (for voting) had been done, they would not be allowed to vote as per rule.”

This, he said, led to an altercation. As Laskar arrived amid this, “some people may have tired to misbehave with him – there was stone-pelting and one shot was fired by the armed force”, Singh said.

Singh said a crowd of roughly 700 people had gathered outside the station, and re-polling would take place.

Laskar faces Karim Uddin Barbhuiya of AIUDF at Sonai.

In all, 73.03 per cent polling was reported from 39 seats that went to polls Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Congress Thursday filed a memorandum against state minister Pijush Hazarika for allegedly threatening Nazrul Islam, a journalist with Pratidin Times TV channel. Hazarika is trying to retain Jagiroad seat, which went to polls today.