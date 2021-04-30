Weekly death rate above state average in 5 Maharashtra dists

People wait for their turn to get vaccinated at the Savarkar Hospital in Mumbai’s Mulund suburb. (Express photo by Deepak Joshi)

Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg, Nanded, Osmanabad, Solapur and Amravati districts have seen a sudden rise in weekly death rate which is substantially higher than the state average of 0.94 per cent.

Between April 12 and April 18, Maharashtra’s weekly death rate for Covid-19 cases was 0.58 percent, which increased to 0.94 percent for the week of April 19-25.

During the same period, these districts have shown the highest increase in death rates. Sindhudurg’s death rate for April 19-25 was 3.66 percent, a substantial increase over 1.1 percent in the preceding week. Similarly Nanded’s death rate stands at 3.46 percent as against 1.46 percent in the preceding week. Osmanabad’s death rate has increased to 2.46 percent from 1.46 percent, while Solapur’s death rate stands at 2.43 percent compared to 0.49 percent a week before. Amravati’s death rate has increased to 2.14 percent from 1.23 percent.

These five districts have seen a sudden spike in daily cases in a month. Sindhudurg has 2,198 active cases, up from 419 until March 28, Osmanabad has 9,050, up from 1,814, Amravati has 6,872 cases, up from 3,179, and Solapur has 15,550, up from 4,449. Only Nanded saw a decline in active infections. Daily deaths rose from 0-5 a month ago to 4-10 in these districts.