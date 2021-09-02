Coordination meet of RSS, allied organisations starts in Nagpur tomorrow

A COORDINATION meeting between Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and some of major allied organisations from the Sangh Parivar will be held in Nagpur on September 3 and 4.

“Every year, a larger meeting is held between RSS and allied organisations. But due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the meeting last year was held on a small scale. This year, too, it is being held on a small scale,” said Sunil Ambekar, all-India publicity in-charge of RSS, in a media message.

“In this meeting, some senior all-India officials of RSS and various other organisations such as BJP, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Bharatiya Majdur Sangh etc will participate. If the Covid-19 situation normalises, a larger meeting may be held at the beginning of next year,” added Ambekar.

“From BJP, organising secretary B L Santhosh will participate,” Ambekar told The Indian Express.

While he did not elaborate on the agenda of the meeting, sources close to RSS said the meeting was likely to focus on the Sangh Parivar’s strategies in view of the forthcoming elections in five states — Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

“The RSS believes that winning these elections is crucial to BJP’s return to power in the 2024 general elections. As such, the Sangh Parivar needs to make an united effort to ensure BJP’s victory in these elections,” said sources.