Coordinate, but don’t step on states’ toes: Amit Shah to IPS probationers

The police need to coordinate at the national level to fight serious crime but without interfering with the rights of states, Home Minister Amit Shah said Friday.

“There is a need for coordination at the national level without interfering with the rights of the states and respecting the spirit of the Constitution to prevent crimes such as smuggling of fake currency, arms smuggling, and narcotics,” he told a group of IPS probationers in Delhi, according to a Home Ministry statement.

The statement comes at a time the Centre has been accused of usurping policing rights of states by increasing the BSF’s jurisdiction in certain states such as West Bengal and Punjab. BSF DG Pankaj Singh had said this was done to stop infiltration as demographic changes have been witnessed in border districts.