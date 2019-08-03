Cooperative dept has no role in fixing rates: Bihar minister

Cooperative Minister Rana Randhir Singh on Friday said that the cooperative department had nothing to do with fixing rates of land under the possession of Bihar State Housing Board.

His remark followed news reports about the state government’s bid to register a society to allot land to serving legislators at subsidised rates.

Speaking to reporters here, the minister said: “We have not yet received any proposal regarding land allotment. The society is yet to be registered.” The minister is secretary of the upcoming society and the parliamentary affairs minister is its chairman.

“Let me make it clear that the cooperative department has no role in fixing land rates for any housing society… The land under possession of Bihar State Housing Board purely belongs to it and only its management can look into or decide its rates,” Singh said.

Reacting to The Indian Express report on the land allotment proposal published on Friday, Bihar State Housing Board Managing Director A P Singh said: “.. there was no proposal in the pipeline to allot land at minimum rates” to legislators.