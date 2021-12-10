scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, December 09, 2021
MUST READ

Coonoor Crash: ‘Son earned his name, now will send his wife to serve in forces’

🔴 Kamla Devi's grief over the passing of her son, Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh, is mingled with a patriotic fervour. After all, serving the nation is something ingrained in the family.

Written by Hamza Khan | Jaipur |
December 10, 2021 2:51:13 am
Coonoor Crash, Coonoor Chopper Crash, IAF Chopper Crash, General Bipin Rawat death, Bipin Rawat dead, Kuldeep Singh, Coast Guard, Indian army, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsFamily members of the helicopter crash victims at Palam airbase in Delhi on Thursday evening. (Anil Sharma)

Surrounded by mourners, Kamla Devi raises a fist in the air and lets out a cry that cuts through the wails: “Vande Mataram!”.

Her grief over the passing of her son, Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh, is mingled with a patriotic fervour. After all, serving the nation is something ingrained in the family.

Kamla Devi’s husband Randhir Singh Rao is a former Navy person. Their other child, Abhita Rao, is a Deputy Commandant in the Coast Guard with the Indian Navy. Abhita’s husband, Captain Satyendra Malik, is a doctor with the Army. The extended family, too, is dotted with people who are, or have been, in the armed forces.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“Bahut achi kamai kare hai mere bete ne (My son has earned his name),” Devi tells reporters in Jhunjhunu’s Ghardana Khurd village.  Now, she says, she will send her daughter-in-law to serve in the armed forces. Kuldeep had married Meerut’s Yashwani Dhaka in November 2019.

Parents Randhir and Kamla live in Jaipur, from where they reached the family’s ancestral village on Thursday. The former officer’s last rites will be conducted here Friday.

“The village has lost its laadla so we have all decided to install a memorial in the centre of the village,” said former pradhan Harpal.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 09: Latest News

Advertisement