Convict’s death in Nashik jail: State prison dept orders inquiry

THE MAHARASHTRA Prison department has ordered an internal administrative inquiry into the death of a 32-year-old convict in Nashik Central Jail on October 7.

Asghar Masoodi is suspected to have died by suicide with a note wrapped in a plastic bag found in his abdomen during postmortem where he has named five prison officials and accused them of harassment.

Maharashtra Additional DGP (Prison and Correctional Services) Sunil Ramanand said he has directed Special Inspector General of Police (prisons), Chhering Dorje, to conduct the inquiry to find if there were any departmental lapses. “Police are probing into whether the incident amounts to a criminal offence, the inquiry is to look into lapses if any on part of the jail staff,” an official said. Dorje visited the prison Thursday. An official said, “The probe will also look into whether any complaints were made by the convict (Masoodi) or other inmates against any prison official and whether there were any lacunae in handling them.”

At least five co-inmates have written to various authorities, including the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court, seeking that an FIR under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the IPC be registered against the five prison officials named by Masoodi. The letters, it is learnt, have claimed that one of the officials named in the note was involved in illegal activities, including arranging cellphones in prison, which Mansoori had come to know of. The letters claim that he was being harassed with threats of a false case, was kept in a separate cell and was removed from his duty as a warder as “punishment”.

The inmates have also requested that their statements be recorded before a magistrate. The official said the five prison officials continue to remain on duty so far.

Senior Police Inspector Suraj Bijli on Thursday said an FIR is yet to be registered and statements are being recorded. An Accidental Death Record was filed by the police on October 7. Masoodi, who was convicted for murder in 2007, had spent over 13 years in jail serving a life imprisonment.

