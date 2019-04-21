Convicted of Pune rape-murder, two issued death warrants

Nearly two years after the President of India rejected their clemency petitions, two men convicted of the rape and murder of a BPO employee in Pune in 2007 are slated to be executed on June 24, according to warrants issued.

The principal district and sessions judge in Pune issued warrants on April 10 for the execution of Purushottam Borate, 36, and Pradeep Kokade, 31, whose death sentence was upheld by the Supreme Court on May 8, 2015. Both Borate and Kokade are lodged at the Yerwada Central Prison in Pune.

A warrant, issued in the name of Borate, authorises the officer in charge of the Yerwada Central Prison to carry out the execution. Sources said a similar warrant has been issued for Kokade.

The victim, Jyotikumari, who hailed from Gorakhpur, had resigned from Wipro BPO (then Spectramind) with whom she had been working for around a year. Around 10 pm on November 1, 2007, her last working day with the company, driver Borate and his friend Kokade had picked her up from her home in the office cab for her night shift. When she did not return by 10 the next morning, her brother-in-law lodged a missing complaint with the police.

Her sister had reported that Jyotikumari’s Bangalore-based friend was unable to get through to her on her cellphone after her call – made during the cab ride – was abruptly disconnected the previous night. Police found her body on the morning of November 2, 2007, at Gahunje, about 35 km from Pune. Borate and Kokade were later arrested.

In March 2012, the Pune sessions court convicted the duo and sentenced them to death. The sentence was upheld by the Bombay High Court in September 2012 and by the Supreme Court in May 2015. Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao had rejected their mercy petition in April 2016.

This will be the first execution in Maharashtra after July 30, 2015, when Yakub Memon, convicted in the 1993 serial bomb blasts case, was hanged at Nagpur Central Prison.