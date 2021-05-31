Convict at Meerut prison cites Covid, refuses parole

Following directives from the UP government, 43 convicted prisoners at Meerut jail were shortlisted for being released.

Citing the pandemic, a convicted prisoner at the Chaudhary Charan Singh District Prison in Meerut has refused the special parole granted to him, saying he felt safer incarcerated than being released and risk catching the virus.

The Supreme Court had directed the state government to decongest district prisons in view of the pandemic. The Meerut prisoner is among 21 convicts across nine jails in Uttar Pradesh who have requested that they not take up the special parole and remain incarcerated, officials said.

Ashish Kumar is serving a six-year sentence at the Meerut prison over abetting his wife suicide over dowry in Ghaziabad’s Shastri Nagar area in 2015. A teacher at a private school, Kumar was arrested by Meerut police in 2016.

Following directives from the UP government, 43 convicted prisoners at Meerut jail were shortlisted for being released.

Meerut jail SSP B P Pandey said, “We have sent his request to the government for approval and we have got a green signal, which means that the prisoner in question will remain in jail till he completes his sentence of six years.”