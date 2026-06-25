Conversion row in Chhattisgarh: 26 tribal families socially boycotted

Police were deployed after a conversion-related standoff in Narayanpur's Bharanda village; while the administration says it has brokered peace, the affected families say they fear retaliation after being given a 30-day ultimatum to "return to the tribal culture".

Written by: Jayprakash S Naidu
3 min readRaipurJun 25, 2026 10:54 PM IST
On Tuesday, a conversion-related dispute triggered a standoff in the village, leading to the deployment of 100 police personnel.On Tuesday, a conversion-related dispute triggered a standoff in the village, leading to the deployment of 100 police personnel.
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Tensions over conversion are escalating in a village in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur, where the social boycott of 26 families has led to a police deployment, with the families claiming they have received a 30-day ultimatum to “return to the tribal culture”.

According to locals, communal tensions have been simmering in Bharanda village since last December, when objections to Christian prayers allegedly led to a mob assault on a local resident.

According to locals, the tensions followed a dispute over burial rights in Badetevda village in neighbouring Kanker district that triggered communal clashes on December 16, 17 and 18. They say the violence fuelled tensions in parts of Kanker as well as Bharanda village in neighbouring Narayanpur district.

On Tuesday, a conversion-related dispute triggered a standoff in the village, leading to the deployment of 100 police personnel. It was followed by 12 hours of negotiations between the villagers. While district authorities said they managed to broker peace, some village leaders claimed the converted families had been given “a month’s time to return to the tribal culture”.

According to locals, communal tensions have been simmering in Bharanda village since last December According to locals, communal tensions have been simmering in Bharanda village since last December. (Credit: Special Arrangement)

According to officials, it took 13 rounds of talks to broker peace. “We did a peace meeting and now situation is under control. We are keeping a watch on the village,” said Narayanpur SP Robinson Guria.

According to the affected families, the latest standoff is the culmination of a series of disputes the village has witnessed over the past month. On June 9, a pastor and his wife, who had come to the village, were booked by police for “hurting religious sentiments” following allegations of religious conversion. On June 21, another such dispute forced a family to flee into the jungle, prompting police intervention.

Also Read | Social boycott ‘drives woman to suicide’ in Karnataka’s Yadgiri; 2 arrested

Residents say fears of reprisals have grown since the June 23 standoff. “For the first time, villagers called for a boycott,” one resident said. “There was a time when non-Christian villagers would, out of concern, ask us to pray at home because the Church is 10 km away. Now, they object to that.”

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A village resident who was among those who called for the boycott confirmed the 30-day ultimatum, saying: “If they do not return to our culture, we will have another meeting and decide the further course of action.”

The development comes amid a rise in such standoffs in Chhattisgarh, with similar incidents reported over the past few years from Bastar, Narayanpur, Kanker and Kondagaon districts.

In November 2024, around 500 people were forced to spend several days at the Narayanpur indoor stadium following a similar backlash against “Christian practices”.

Violence had also erupted in January 2023, when a mob of tribals and right-wing groups vandalised a church inside a school. The mob also attacked several police personnel, including the then Superintendent of Police Sadanand Kumar.

A BJP leader was arrested in the case.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Jayprakash S Naidu
Jayprakash S Naidu

Jayprakash S Naidu is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently serving as the state correspondent for Chhattisgarh. With an extensive career in frontline journalism, he reports on the political, security, and humanitarian landscape of Central India. Expertise and Experience Specialized Conflict Reporting: Jayprakash is a leading voice on the Maoist/Naxalite conflict in the Bastar region. His reporting provides a critical, ground-level view of: Internal Security: Tracking high-stakes encounters, surrender programs for senior Maoist leaders, and the establishment of security camps in formerly inaccessible "heartland" villages. Tribal Rights & Displacement: Investigative reporting on the identity and land struggles of thousands of displaced tribals fleeing conflict zones for neighboring states. Governance & Bureaucratic Analysis: He consistently monitors the evolution of Chhattisgarh as it marks 25 years of statehood, covering: Electoral Politics: Analyzing the shift in power between the BJP and Congress and the impact of regional tribal movements. Public Policy: Reporting on landmark infrastructure projects (e.g., mobile connectivity in remote zones) and judicial interventions, such as High Court rulings on civil and family law. Diverse Investigative Background: Prior to his current focus on Chhattisgarh, Jayprakash held reported from Maharashtra, where he specialized in: Crisis & Disaster Management: Notable for his extensive coverage of the Cyclone Tauktae barge tragedy (P-305) and the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on frontline personnel. Legal & Human Rights: Investigative pieces for platforms like Article-14, focusing on police accountability and custodial deaths across India. Environmental & Social Justice: Authoritative reporting on the Hasdeo Aranya forest protests and the approval of major tiger reserves, highlighting the tension between industrial mining and environmental preservation. ... Read More

 

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