Conversion of plots: CM asks officials to frame revised policy

There are about 22,000 societies who have been allotted plot on occupancy across Maharashtra. Mumbai alone has about 3,000 such societies. (Representational)

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday directed officials to formulate the revised policy for conversion of plots previously allotted on occupancy rights basis to freehold rights at the earliest. On Thackeray’s own directives, the state’s Revenue department had imposed a stay on the policy enacted by the previous government on December 10. The BJP had targeted Thackeray over the move. On Wednesday, Thackeray convened a review meeting in this regard, which was also attended by Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat.

During the meeting, Thackeray asked Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar, who has been appointed to recommend revisions to the stayed policy, to submit his report soon. Shiv Sena’s MLA Mangesh Kudalkar, who was also present for Wednesday’s meeting, has also sought the lifting of the stay.

On March 3, 2019, the previous government had enacted the policy permitting transfer of plots, allotted on such restricted land tenures to ownership plots on payment of a premium equivalent to 10-15 per cent of the ready reckoner (RR) values. But the response to the policy has been lukewarm. While the concession has been extended for a three-year period, so far only five proposals in the suburbs of Mumbai have been cleared. Even in the island city of Mumbai, only a handful of applicants have come forward so far. Ready reckoner values are market values of a plot as determined by the government.

There are about 22,000 societies who have been allotted plot on occupancy across Maharashtra. Mumbai alone has about 3,000 such societies.

