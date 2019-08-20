Convent authorities locked me in, denied freedom to pray: ‘Sacked’ Kerala nun to police

The Catholic nun, who protested against her congregation’s directive asking her to quit the order, complained to police on Monday that she was locked inside the convent and denied the freedom to pray. Lucy Kalapura, a member of Franciscan Clarist Congregation, hit the headlines last year when she supported an agitation demanding the arrest of then Jalandhar bishop Franco Mulakkal, who was accused of rape by a nun.

She was served a dismissal order earlier this month under several charges. Defying the decision, Kalapura stayed at her convent at Karickamala village in Wayanad district. On Monday, the 53-year-old nun found that the gate of the convent was locked and the other nuns had left for prayers at the local church. Kalapura, also a teacher at a government-aided school, informed local police who made the convent superiors open the gate.

Later in the day, police registered a case on a complaint by Kalapura, alleging that the convent denied her freedom for prayer. “I wanted to attend the Mass. But others went to the church after locking the gate. The convent authorities were denying my freedom and right for prayer,’’ she said. According to the congregation’s dismissal order, the nun should have quit the convent on August 17. The congregation’s superior-general had written to Kalapura’s mother, who lives in Kasaragod, and urged the family to take her back. Kalapura said she would stay back as she has appealed to the Vatican against the dismissal order.