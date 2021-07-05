Biography launch controversy: Rajasthan Guv expresses ‘deep displeasure,’ seeks legal action

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday expressed “deep displeasure” over the controversy surrounding the launch of his biography ‘Nimitt Maatra Hoon Main’. He also instructed his secretary to seek an explanation from the persons concerned and take legal action.

This comes a day after the Raj Bhawan distanced itself from the matter and said, “This is primarily personal information between the publisher IIME, the research institute, and the buyer. The publisher had published the book and sought permission to release it in the Raj Bhawan, which was granted. The Raj Bhawan has no role, no affiliation of any sort in the business activities of marketing the book”.

The Sunday Express had reported that the vice-chancellors of 27 state universities who attended the book launch on Saturday were given 19 copies of the book and a bill of Rs 68,383 along with a free copy.

After the launch of the biography of Mishra on his 80th birthday on July 1, vice-chancellors of all 27 state universities in Rajasthan had a meeting with him and then proceeded to their official vehicles. Waiting for each of them in their vehicles were two cartons of books, with a bill of Rs 68,383 for 19 copies of the Governor’s biography in hardcover coffee table format, while one additional copy of the biography was for free.

The bills to the V-Cs gave the bank account details of the International Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship (IIME), Jaipur, implying that it be paid for the copies. The co-author with the Governor’s OSD of the biography is Dr D K Taknet, who has been associated with the IIME since long. The “lead researcher” on the book is Taknet’s wife Sujata Taknet, who is also associated with the IIME.

Meanwhile, Raj Bhawan officials said that the Raj Bhawan was “merely” a venue and that the invitations to dignitaries, such as Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and others, were sent by the IIME.

A vice-chancellor said, “Then how did the books enter Raj Bhawan and later in every vehicle of a V-C?” The V-C said if, without the knowledge of Raj Bhawan, “cartons of a book can enter into the vehicles of V-Cs, then the security of Raj Bhawan and V-Cs was greatly compromised.”

Following the controversy, Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi had said, “The Governor’s is a constitutional post and commands immense respect. I don’t know why this controversy came about, but if there is a controversy, then I believe the Governor will clear the air”.