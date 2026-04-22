Controversy over opening rooms storing polling material in Kerala, CEO steps in

On Monday, one of the rooms at a building in Kozhikode, where materials used for the Assembly elections were kept under guard, was opened. Congress had protested against the opening of the room.

Following a controversy in Kerala over the opening of a room where polling material was stored, the state’s Chief Electoral Officer on Tuesday issued a direction that any strong room or unsealed room should not be opened till the counting of votes.

On Monday, one of the rooms at a building in Kozhikode, where materials used for the Assembly elections were kept under guard, was opened. Congress had protested against the opening of the room.

The Kozhikode District Election Officer clarified that the room that was opened was not a strong room where EVMs are kept, but only an unsealed room where polling materials were stored. On Tuesday, a similar move in Palakkad district also turned controversial, prompting the Chief Electoral Officer, Dr Rathan U Kelkar, to issue directions to all the District Election Officers and Returning Officers regarding the counting protocols.