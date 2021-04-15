Controversy over Covid-19 patient’s death in MP, footage shows hospital ward boy ‘cut off’ oxygen supply

After CCTV footage came to light, the district hospital has ordered an inquiry into the matter. (File)

A government school teacher, identified as Surendra Tiwari, died at a government-run district hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri, allegedly after a hospital ward boy pulled out his oxygen supply in the night. The incident came to light after a ‘breathless’ Surendra called his son Deepak to inform him about his deteriorating condition and sought his help.

Tiwari, a resident of Durgapur gram tehsil in Shivpuri, had rushed to the government hospital on April 11 after testing positive for Covid-19. He was undergoing treatment and was recovering well. However, according to Deepak, he received a call from his father on Wednesday morning and as he rushed to the hospital, his father was sitting on the bed gasping for breath.

Speaking to the media, Deepak said, “It was sometime in the night that his oxygen support was pulled away. In the morning when I reached, I pleaded with nurses to put his oxygen supply back but they refused, I pulled the oxygen and put it back on him but he died 15 minutes after it.”

Even as Deepak did not get clear answers, he approached BJP spokesperson Jaivardhan Sharma, who rushed to the hospital and demanded to view the CCTV footage of the intervening night. “After viewing the footage, it was clearly seen that the ward boy first removed the portable oxygen limit that was attached to him and then removed his mask too, and no on-duty doctor visited the patient during the night. When he needed oxygen support critically, his mask was pulled out. This is criminal negligence and we demand strict action on this.”

After the CCTV footage came to light, the district hospital has ordered an inquiry into the matter.

According to Chief Medical Officer AL Sharma, the patient’s hemoglobin levels were low. “The patient was undergoing dialysis for a long time and his hemoglobin levels were also low. We have ordered an inquiry and will get the result in a day,” said Sharma.

He also said the hospital has 70 oxygen beds of which 30 are in ICU.