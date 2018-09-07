Contributions to ‘Bharat Ke Veer’ exempted from income tax

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Express file photo/Tashi Tobgyal) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Express file photo/Tashi Tobgyal)

All contributions to ‘Bharat Ke Veer’ have been exempted from income tax, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said Thursday. ‘Bharat Ke Veer’ is a Union Home Ministry fund which helps families of paramilitary personnel who died fighting extremists.

The trust was formed with actor Akshay Kumar and former national badminton player Pullela Gopichand, among others. “Ministry of finance @FinMinIndia has now given approval to @BharatKeVeer Trust under 80(G) which in effect means that all contributions to the trust will be exempted under the income tax. I thank the ministry and FM Sh. @ArunJaitley for the exemption to #BharatKeVeer Trust,” Rajnath tweeted.

People can visit the mobile application or the website (bharatkeveer.gov.in), and monetary contributions made on the website will go straight to bank accounts of the families of deceased personnel.

